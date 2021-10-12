Police: Man turns himself in after killing woman in Miami

MIAMI – A 47-year-old man from North Miami Beach turned himself in to authorities Monday after killing a woman inside a home in Miami, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Johnny Fernandez approached a marked City of Miami police vehicle in the 6100 block of Biscayne Boulevard Monday afternoon and told the sergeant that he needed to turn himself in.

Further statements he made to the sergeant were redacted from the arrest report, however police said officers responded to a home based on Fernandez’s statements and found an unresponsive woman lying on top of a bed with a pillow covering her face.

Police said the pillow had blood on it.

Paramedics then responded to the home and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, Fernandez provided police with another statement while at the police station, but that statement was also redacted from the report.

Fernandez was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.