Window of home shattered during shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after the window of a home was shot out Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Street and 28th Avenue.

According to Miami Police Officer Mike Vega, the homeowner told police that he was awakened by several shots being fired in the area and then realized that one of the windows to his home had been shattered.

Several casings were located at the scene, but no one inside the home was injured, Vega said.

Vega said detectives are investigating whether the shooting is related to two other crime scenes in the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.