Man airlifted to hospital after being struck by truck in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was crossing a street in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning when he was struck by a truck, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that the man was crossing Northwest 27th Street at 122nd Street when the incident occurred.

The roadway is near the Miami-Dade County Public Schools transportation building, but Zabaleta said the victim was struck by a civilian truck.

He was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

His condition has not yet been released.

Zabaleta said the truck driver remained at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.