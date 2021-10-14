2 arrested after investigators uncover marijuana trafficking at Miami Beach business

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two subjects have been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, as well as other felony charges, after police received notice of suspected trafficking out of a Miami Beach business.

According to Miami Beach Police, on Wednesday, Miami Beach Police Department’s Strategic Investigations Section detectives served search warrants at two businesses, Kush Gods, located in Miami Beach.

After receiving several complaints, investigators conducted numerous undercover operations where detectives purchased marijuana from employees at the Kush Gods located at 628 6th Street.

As this occurred, Miami Beach Police says detectives learned the same business also opened a location in North Beach at 7437 Collins Avenue.

Detectives conducted undercover operations at this Kush Gods location, as well, and were also able to purchase marijuana, according to police.

Ultimately, with the assistance of their Strategic Enforcement Team and Robbery Detectives, search warrants were served at both locations resulting in the seizure of nearly three pounds of marijuana.

Suspects Nicholas Cunningham and Simon Christopher Mills were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, as well as other felony charges, according to the arrest report.

Miami Beach Code Enforcement also responded and issued an emergency revocation of their business tax receipts.

Both locations received several code violations.