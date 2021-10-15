A grieving family says the way police responded to a robbery in Little Havana cost their loved one his life

Miami Police is reviewing their response to a deadly robbery, after family says officers didn't do enough to save their loved one.

Miami Police is reviewing their response to a deadly robbery, after family says officers didn't do enough to save their loved one.

MIAMI – The family of a victim who was killed outside of his business in Little Havana, says police could have done more to save him.

It has been two weeks since Medalit Castañeda lost her husband of almost 50 years. Walter Castañeda was shot and killed outside of his Boost Mobile store in Little Havana during a robbery.

Surveillance video shows the moments when Walter Castañeda fights back, as the robber takes off and the two exchange gunfire.

New video obtained by Local 10 shows the aftermath, as witnesses try to tell police what happened during the robbery.

“It’s really hard to see your dad, the last minutes, in that situation,” explained Walter Castañeda Jr., the victim’s son.

Even if he had been the suspect in the robbery, the family believes aid should have been rendered. They also say the crowds were telling police he was the victim.

“The people are telling the officers...he’s the owner. He got shot,” said Lizbeth García, the victim’s niece.

Joe Tesmond, the family’s attorney says: “There was no reason to wretch his arm out from under him and then to sit on his back the way the officer did.”

Fire rescue officials told Local 10′s Hatzel Vela that they were dispatched at 8:18 p.m., arrived on the scene at 8:21 p.m. and Castañeda was transported to the hospital at 8:25 p.m. Because of Local 10′s report, Miami police is looking into the incident.

“Our position is that we need to preserve human life. We don’t know what actually happened there, but we are reviewing the body cam footage of all the officers that got there,” said Miami Police spokesperson, Kenia Fallat.