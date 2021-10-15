Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Teen bicyclist struck by Miami Beach police vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A marked Miami Beach police vehicle struck a 15-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Quail Roost Drive near Southwest 127th Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the officer’s vehicle struck the bicyclist from the rear.

The teen was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

