Tesla’s video shows road-rage driver wanted for hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade

PALM SPRINGS NORTH, Fla. – A father who was driving a Tesla had just picked up his 6-year-old son from school when the enraged driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck started to tailgate him.

The father rolled down the window and signaled for the driver to back off.

“He became visibly irate, started yelling in his car, falling his hands around, accelerating, came up alongside me and hit me with his car.”

The Teslas’s cameras recorded videos showing the rage-road driver intentionally sideswiped him just before 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Northwest 78th Avenue and 174th Street in Miami-Dade County’s Palms Springs North.

“He fled through the intersection almost hitting another vehicle and just kept going,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

The car suffered damage but they weren’t injured. The menacing driver was in a truck that had black and silver rims, an all-white front grille and bumper.

“I am pretty sure that is not the first time or the last time that he is going to drive that way,” he said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.