Video shows burglars in action at Domino's Pizza in Deerfield Beach

Detectives are searching for a group of burglars shown on surveillance video in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video on Thursday showing the burglars who recently targeted a Domino’s Pizza in Deerfield Beach.

One of them held the restaurant’s employees at gunpoint while another was the lookout at the door about 11:30 p.m., on Aug. 29, at 3380 W. Hillsboro Blvd. They took cash and fled in a white four-door sedan, deputies said.

The burglar who stood guard at the front door was wearing a “The Game Lives On” sweatshirt. The gunman has a scar on his left elbow.

BSO Detective Armando Enrique is asking anyone with information about the burglars to call him at 954-321-4233 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.