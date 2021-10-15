Wounded veterans ride motorcycles through Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A motorcycle riding experience through the Florida Keys has provided camaraderie, emotional support and mental rejuvenation for a group of veterans as part of a Wounded Warrior Project program called Rolling Project Odyssey.
Participants rode across the Seven Mile Bridge following a Thursday morning interactive dolphin experience at Dolphin Research Center, a nonprofit facility on Grassy Key.
The event concludes Friday.
Rolling Project Odyssey is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to empower wounded veterans during multi-day mental health workshops designed to help rejuvenate veterans and navigate the ups and downs of everyday life, often influenced by PTSD.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.