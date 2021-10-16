Doral police seek New Jersey man reported missing

DORAL, Fla. – The city of Doral is asking for the public’s help in finding a New Jersey man who has been reported missing.

Police said Thomas Graham II, who resides in New Jersey and flew to Miami on Oct. 5, has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 8, when he was in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 84th Avenue.

Graham frequents the beach and is believed to be endangered, police said.

Graham, 37, is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 280 pounds, and has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call the Doral Police Department or Detective T. Roberts at 305-593-6699 (ext. 2560).