Police: 1 person killed after losing control of vehicle in Miami Beach

A serious, early morning crash in Miami Beach is under investigation.

A serious, early morning crash in Miami Beach is under investigation.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A serious, early morning crash in Miami Beach is under investigation.

According to police, one person died after losing control of the vehicle and slamming into some trees.

The car itself was split into several pieces as police are trying to figure out why and how deadly crash happened, and exactly what factors were at play.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, or I-195, just past the Alton Road south exit ramp at approximately 4:46 a.m.

Police said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that no other cars were involved.