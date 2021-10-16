Partly Cloudy icon
Police: 1 person killed after losing control of vehicle in Miami Beach

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
A serious, early morning crash in Miami Beach is under investigation.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A serious, early morning crash in Miami Beach is under investigation.

According to police, one person died after losing control of the vehicle and slamming into some trees.

The car itself was split into several pieces as police are trying to figure out why and how deadly crash happened, and exactly what factors were at play.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, or I-195, just past the Alton Road south exit ramp at approximately 4:46 a.m.

Police said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that no other cars were involved.

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

