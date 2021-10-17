Flight attendant from Argentina arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle gold, jewelry and cash on plane bound for Miami

An American Airlines flight attendant who was traveling to Miami was arrested.

An American Airlines flight attendant who was traveling to Miami was arrested.

MIAMI – An American Airlines flight attendant who was traveling to Miami was arrested in South America.

According to police in Argentina, she was allegedly trying to smuggle expensive goods out of the country.

Nearly 5 lbs. of gold and thousands of dollars were found on the woman, along with antique coins and jewelry, police said.

Officials said some of the good were painted black to disguise their value.

The flight attendant, identified by Argentine media as 57-year-olld Laura Schulz, was about to board Flight 900 which had Miami as its final destination.

Schulz, who is from Argentina, told officials the items and money were her life savings, and she was planning to keep them in a safe that belonged to a friend.