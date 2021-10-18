3 shot in drive-by in Miami-Dade County

Two men standing outside a home in the Brownsville area were shot, as was one inside, investigators say.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after three men were shot in a suspected drive-by in the Brownsville area Monday afternoon.

Officers say received a ShotSpotter alert around 2 p.m. and spent more than three hours at the scene on Northwest 58th Street near 25th Avenue.

The three victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Several evidence markers and bullet holes could be seen in the side of the house.

The suspect drove off, and police are still looking for the shooter.