Man confessing to stabbing woman in neck had strangled teen in 90s, slit woman’s throat in 80s

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A murder suspect is being held without bond after he was accused of killing a woman while he was on parole for killing a teenage girl.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A convicted felon is being held without bond after detectives accused him of killing a woman and abandoning her body in a canal in Davie — while he was on parole for killing a teenage girl.

Records show Eric Pierson, 54, who is 6-foot-8-inches tall, has been in and out of prison since he was 16. Sunrise officers arrested him on Sunday and he appeared in front of Broward County Circuit Judge Tabitha Blackmon on Monday.

Pierson confessed to using a screwdriver to stab Erika Verdecia, the 33-year-old mother of a 6-year-old girl in Sunrise, twice in the neck and once in each eye, according to the Sunrise Police Department. A police dive team found her dead on Saturday in a canal in Davie.

Records show the Florida Department of Corrections released Pierson on Sept. 3, 2020. He had served about 25 years out of his 40-year sentence for the murder of 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker, of Hollywood.

Pierson’s parole had been scheduled to end on Jan. 14, 2034. He strangled Whitaker in 1993 and detectives found her body on Jan. 22, 1994, at a construction site in Davie, police said.

Prosecutors had charged him with first-degree murder, but Pierson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced on Dec. 1, 1995.

When he was convicted of killing Whitaker, he had served four years out of his 18-year sentence after using a kitchen knife to slide a woman’s throat in Davie. The woman survived the attack.

Records show Pierson was at the Broward County main jail facing a first-degree murder charge in Verdecia’s case and for violating his parole in Whitaker’s case. Blackmon denied his bond.

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

