Moldy quinoa, soup, beans, chicken & meatballs found in restaurants ordered shut

Below is a list of places ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

As of this publication, Zest and Prestige have not been allowed to re-open.

***ZEST RESTAURANT & ZEST MARKET

SOUTHEAST FINANCIAL CENTER

200 SOUTH BISCAYNE BLVD.

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/15/21

35 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed in the back up prep area flip top reach in cooler: container with quinoa dates 8/1 with mold-like growth. Observed in the walk in cooler: cooked chicken soup dated 10/6. Front counter display case: 2 red whole tomatoes with mold-like growth.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the back kitchen area: 3 live roaches crawling inside a reach in cooler in front of the double fryer. Observed approximately 25+ live roaches crawling on the floor in the front stock area underneath the three compartment sink. Observed in the bakery area: approximately 20+ live roaches crawling on the floor and in and out a wall underneath a container of Fondue. Observed approximately 3+ live roaches crawling by a hand washing sink in the bakery area in a shelf with can goods by a hand washing sink. Observed 1 live reach crawling on a prep table with a slicer machine. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the wall near by the compartment sink in the back up prep area. Observed 1 live roach drop in the hand of the inspector when pumping soap from the soap dispenser by the three compartment sink in the back up prep area. Observed 1 live roach crawling on a wall behind the double oven in the kitchen. Observed at the front counter flip top reach in cooler by the entrance to the front counter: 1 live roach crawling on the unit and 1 live roach crawling on inside the flip top lid with food ( uncovered sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce, sliced cheese, boiled eggs, cooked potatoes, mushrooms, and spinach) stored inside for the customers. Observed approximately 3+ live roaches crawling on the floor by the entrance from the front counter to the backup prep area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on the floor by the entrance to Zest Restaurant. Observed by the front counter: approximately 25+ dead roaches on the floor, underneath and behind the sliding glass reach in freezer of ice cream by the self-serve stand up glass reach in coolers with cans of juice bottle of sodas, Powerade, and bottles of water. Observed approximately 10+ dead roaches on the floor behind the double stand up oven. Observed in the ware wash area nearby the walk in cooler: 2 dead roaches on the sink with the spray hose. Observed at the front counter: 1 dead roach on a table behind the orange juice machine. Observed at the front counter: approximately 5+ dead roaches inside the hand washing sink by the entrance to the front counter. Observed in the back up prep area kitchen area: 25+ dead roaches on the floor by a large mixer and underneath a shelf with seasonings. Observed on a rack in the back up prep area: approximately 4+ dead roaches inside a pitcher.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed three cutting boards on a shelf in the ware wash area soiled/stained. Observed the cutting board on the flip top reach in cooler in the back up prep area stained/soiled.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. by the walk in cooler.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“Food preparation sink has soil/old food residue. Observed in the kitchen, by the cook line.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***PRESTIGE RESTAURANT AND BAKERY

21425 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 10/15/21

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20+ rodent droppings in the dining area, 5+ rodent droppings behind front counter ice machine.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed molded undated cooked beans, cooked chicken and meatballs in the reach in cooler.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 8+ live flying insects landing on pans of plantains and flour sitting in prep table in the kitchen, 7+ live flying insects on grease trap, 10+ live flying insects on food cart, 2 live flying insects on hand wash sink, and 5 live flying insects in dining area closet to bathroom area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed a pan of dough is wrapped in a garbage bag in the reach in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards and preparation tables are soiled. **Repeat Violation**.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***EL TIBURON

SWAP SHOP

3291 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/14/2021

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 dead fly inside fresh fish display case in kitchen. Operator removed fly and sanitized case. 1 live fly landing on to go containers. Operator discarded tray. 8 flying flies in kitchen landing on cutting boards, preparation tables, food covers. Operator unable to kill.”

“Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. For fresh Swai to be used for the preparation of ceviche.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Glass cooler : milk 44°, raw chicken 44° .Per operator foods purchased this morning. In unit less than 4 hours. Unit not set at coldest temperature. Operator moved all food items to chest freezer to quick chill.”