Pegasus World Cup is returning to Gulfstream Park this January

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – January in South Florida calls for cooler weather, sunshine, and some good old-fashioned, Thoroughbred horse racing.

The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series is returning to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Launched in 2017, the Pegasus World Cup, featuring the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational, is returning for its sixth year.

Since 2017, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Mucho Gusto, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational winner, and Knicks Go, the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner.

Since then, it has become a staple event in the racing industry, even attracting celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Vin Diesel, cementing itself as a premier racing event in South Florida.

Jennifer Lopez and Vin Diesel at the Pegasus World Cup in 2019. (Courtesy of Pegasus World Cup)

Now through October 31, past Pegasus World Cup ticket holders will be able to exclusively purchase tickets.

However, if you’ve never attended before, don’t fret — new guests can sign up to receive an access code, allowing them to purchase pre-sale tickets from November 1 through November 7.

Then, on November 8, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public.

For more information about the 2022 Pegasus World Cup, or to purchase pre-sale tickets, click here.