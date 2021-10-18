Protesters calling to end deportation of Haitians block entrance to Port Miami

MIAMI – Protesters carrying a sign that read “Stop deporting Haitians” blocked the entrance to Port Miami on Monday.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 12:30 p.m. as protesters were laying on the ground, blocking the entrance as three police vehicles were parked nearby.

Another sign on the ground read “Kamala Harris. Deliver citizenship for millions!”

Haitians in South Florida have been demanding immigration changes as many on the island are trying to get to the U.S. following another earthquake and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

