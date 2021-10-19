2021 Miami International Auto Show | PHOTOS

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The 2021 Miami International Auto Show is off and running, and boy does it have some beautiful vehicles on display.

The auto show is happening at the Miami Beach Convention Center and it runs through Sunday, Oct. 24.

In terms of safety protocols, the auto show is adhering with the health and safety guidelines of the City of Miami Beach, and so all guests over the age of two are required to wear a mask.

Additionally, all tickets must be purchased electronically at www.miamiautoshows.com. There is no onsite box office.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Bob Palombo went through the show and snapped some images of the cool cars, and they can be seen below.

2022 Toyota Tundra (WPLG)

Awesome new Jeep! (WPLG)

This new Lincoln is amazing. (WPLG)

Look at this beautiful old Chevy. (WPLG)

Ford Mustang EV. (WPLG)

Check out this new 100K Cadillac! (WPLG)

The new Kia Stinger! (WPLG)

The Kia Stinger interactive driving experience. (WPLG)

These rims are gorgeous!! (WPLG)

A very snazzy interior on this Cadillac. (WPLG)

New Camaro looks amazing. (WPLG)