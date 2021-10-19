Partly Cloudy icon
Driver slams car into North Miami Beach home

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

A driver smashed their car right into a Miami-Dade home late Monday night.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver smashed their car right into a Miami-Dade home late Monday night.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter arrived to the home in North Miami Beach to find a light-colored sedan had crashed through an exterior wall and into the structure.

The home is located near the intersection of Northeast 183rd Street and 20th Avenue.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured inside the home or the vehicle, or if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

A tow truck arrived shortly after 11 p.m. to remove the vehicle from the home.

Police have not said whether the driver will face any charges.

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

