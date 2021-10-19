Driver slams car into North Miami Beach home

A driver smashed their car right into a Miami-Dade home late Monday night.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver smashed their car right into a Miami-Dade home late Monday night.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter arrived to the home in North Miami Beach to find a light-colored sedan had crashed through an exterior wall and into the structure.

The home is located near the intersection of Northeast 183rd Street and 20th Avenue.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured inside the home or the vehicle, or if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

A tow truck arrived shortly after 11 p.m. to remove the vehicle from the home.

Police have not said whether the driver will face any charges.