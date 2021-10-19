Exotic dog thieves get into gunfight with woman who was selling micro bullies

A South Florida woman was nearly killed over two dogs she was selling.

A South Florida woman was nearly killed over two dogs she was selling.

WEST PARK, Fla. – A South Florida woman was nearly killed over two dogs she was selling.

She got into a shootout with three attempted dog robbers, and the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The woman said she was in fear for her and her girlfriend’s life and was forced to open fire after a group of young men started shooting at her.

A bullet narrowly missed her head and she ducked behind her car for cover.

“We got a knock on the door,” she said. “I noticed one of the people’s faces.”

The three young men clearly seen in the Ring video went to the woman’s West Park home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

She breeds exotic dogs and she figured they were there to inquire about them, but she said she noticed something seemed a bit off and asked, “What the hell is going on here? As soon as I turned around, that’s when he grabbed me, and his boys got all frantic.”

One of the men grabbed the woman, holding her at gunpoint, and there was a struggle.

“As soon as I turned around, the other guy that was standing here went to put his arm around me, put the gun to my head, I started screaming trying to wiggle myself out,” she said.

The trio took off with two exotic micro bullies. They are worth about $4,000 each.

The robbers didn’t leave quietly either, shooting at the woman, which is when she goes into her home to grab her gun.

“I would have done anything to protect my girlfriend and my home and biggest goal was to make sure she was okay, and we live to see tomorrow,” she said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said the woman was defending her home and that she is not facing any charges.

Deputies said there were four men in total involved, that someone was waiting in a getaway car.

They are actively investigating and would like help from the public.

Anyone who thinks they recognize any of the men, or have information about the crime, are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.