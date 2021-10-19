Man in U.S. illegally, without license, runs over 5-year-old boy, cops say

The 5-year-old boy was struck and killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Valero gas station in Fort Lauderdale by a 33-year-old man without a license, in the U.S. illegally, cops say.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Leanna Andrews was in tears as she remembered her beloved little boy, Jacob Jefferies.

“My baby used to come and tell me, ‘Mommy I love you.’ Everyday. Everyday,” she said. “He was just a baby.”

The 5-year-old boy was struck and killed Saturday evening in the parking lot of a Valero gas station in Fort Lauderdale when police say 33-year-old Habynoel Castro Lobo drove a Ford F-150 pickup around a parked car and ran over the child.

Witness George Nugent said he was working when he heard the child scream. When he came out and saw the boy on the ground, he could only describe the scene as heartbreaking.

“I just heard the little kid screaming for a minute,” Nugent said. “It wasn’t a good scene, man. The kid suffered some bad damages.”

He said the driver of the truck was very nonchalant and at one point appeared to try to leave that gas station located at 3690 West Broward Blvd.

Lobo was taken into custody, and his arrest report says that he was driving without a license, something he had been arrested for multiple times before.

He is also illegally in the United States and is on federal probation for being deported on three occasions, the arrest report says.

Jacob’s family is left grieving the loss of a boy they say was full of life.

“I am going to miss everything about my baby, and I mean everything,” Andrews said.

