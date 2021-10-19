Miami police search for missing woman who suffers from depression, intellectual disability

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman who they believe might be endangered.

According to authorities, Yennyfer Rodriguez was last seen Monday in the 6200 block of Northeast First Place in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Police said she was wearing glasses, a red shirt, black pants and slippers.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said she suffers from an intellectual disability and depression and is also diabetic.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.