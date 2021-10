OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland Park.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene as paramedics were tending to the victim.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue officials said the woman who was struck was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.