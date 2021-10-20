Ex-NFL player guilty of ID theft, COVID-19 relief fraud in South Florida

Kenbrell Thompkins of the New England Patriots drops a pass in the endzone against cornerback Dee Milliner of the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2013 in Foxboro, Mass. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

MIAMI – A former NFL wide receiver and South Florida native has pleaded guilty to stealing identities to fraudulently obtain coronavirus-related unemployment insurance benefits in California.

Kenbrell Armod Thompkins, originally from Liberty City, pleaded guilty Monday in Miami federal court to unauthorized access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to court records.

According to a plea agreement, Thompkins used the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to obtain fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits from the state of California.

Prosecutors say California distributed these funds as debit cards, which were mailed to addresses associated with Thompkins in South Florida.

Thompkins played for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets between 2013 and 2015.