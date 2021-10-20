Police: Elderly woman fatally struck by two vehicles that fled scene in Little River

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An elderly woman has been struck and killed while crossing the street in Little River, and police are now searching for those responsible.

According to the Miami Police Department, victim Ana Paulina Garcia, who is in her late 60s, was crossing the street along N.W. 1st Avenue and N.W. 79th Street in Little River when she was struck by an SUV.

The driver of this vehicle then fled the scene heading eastbound on N.W. 79th Street, according to police.

Police say the SUV was black or dark in color, and may have possibly been a Toyota SUV. This SUV has damage to the front grill and hood.

Then, the victim was struck by a second vehicle that also fled the scene heading eastbound on N.W. 79th Street. However, the make, model, and color of this vehicle is unknown.

Once Miami Police units responded to the scene, the victim was located and transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Ad

Now, police are requesting anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477, or, you may visit CrimeStoppers305.com to send a tip via email.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been set for anyone with information about the crime.