1 killed in crash involving Jeep, Corvette in Miami Gardens

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 199th Street, involved a black Jeep and a red Corvette.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 7:20 a.m. as authorities were placing a yellow tarp over a body inside the Corvette, which was heavily damaged.

Miami Gardens police later confirmed that the driver was killed in the collision.

The Jeep appeared to have some front-end damage.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and it’s not yet confirmed which driver was at fault.

No other details were immediately released.

