Breast cancer survivor creates fundraising effort

Breast cancer survivor and local bartender Sonja Sax, along with a coworker, is donating all of her tips Thursday at Zucharello’s Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month every year in October there are many fundraising efforts aimed at research and education, but not all are big events.

Sax was treated at Sylvester a year ago when she was diagnosed.

“It just means so much, all the support I got and all the help. I’m one person, but I hope to do a lot,” she said.

Sax has already raised over $1,000 from selling tickets for a raffle to be held at the restaurant on Oct. 31.

Sax said the funds raised can be used for any cancer research effort at Sylvester.