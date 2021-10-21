Partly Cloudy icon
Breast cancer survivor creates fundraising effort

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Breast cancer survivor and local bartender Sonja Sax, along with a coworker, is donating all of her tips Thursday at Zucharello’s Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month every year in October there are many fundraising efforts aimed at research and education, but not all are big events.

Sax was treated at Sylvester a year ago when she was diagnosed.

“It just means so much, all the support I got and all the help. I’m one person, but I hope to do a lot,” she said.

Sax has already raised over $1,000 from selling tickets for a raffle to be held at the restaurant on Oct. 31.

Sax said the funds raised can be used for any cancer research effort at Sylvester.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

