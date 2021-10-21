Mostly Cloudy icon
Fatal stabbing in Fort Lauderdale started with two men fighting on county bus

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 34-year-old Jonathan Church (Broward Sheriff's Office)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, it all started Wednesday morning as an altercation between two men that were traveling aboard a Broward County bus.

The fight continued after both men got off the bus, and according to police, one of the men took out a knife, causing the other man to run away.

Due to a passing train, the fleeing man couldn’t get very far, and the suspect caught up to him and stabbed him to death, police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Jonathan Church, a Hollywood resident.

He was taken into custody by responding officers and is facing a murder charge.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

