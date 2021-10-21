Suspect breaks into Allapattah home and steals victims’ puppy, cars

The victims were in shock they didn’t wake up when a suspected burglar broke into their home in Allapattah at 1:30 a.m., stealing their puppy and cars.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect broke into a family’s Allapattah home in the dead of night, stealing their cars and something even more valuable — their beloved 6-month-old puppy.

Surveillance cameras captured video that shows the suspect breaking into the home using a tool to pick the lock of their front door.

Then, as soon as the burglar walks into the home, the family’s dog is seen escaping through the front door.

The victim, Berta Martínez, says the suspect was inside of her home for at least ten minutes while she and her family were sleeping.

The surveillance video then shows the burglar exiting the home with the family’s car keys, as well as the dog.

Martínez says no one in her house heard anything.

Another surveillance camera from a home located across the street captured the suspect as they drove off in one of the family’s cars.

According to Miami Police, the same suspect then returned to the home and took a second car, as well.

Although the victims say police were able to locate one of the stolen cars only a block away, the second car, and well as their French bulldog puppy named Rocky, are still missing.

The victims told Local 10 News they think they know the suspect responsible for the home burglary.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.