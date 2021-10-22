19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, nearly a month after he was driving recklessly and caused a crash that killed one person, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 3800 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

According to Miami Gardens police, Innocent Friggson was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the victim’s vehicle as the victim was trying to turn left onto Northwest 38th Court.

Police said the impact caused the victim’s vehicle to overturn, ejecting him from the vehicle.

The victim, identified by police as Ludman Lawrence, 64, died from his injuries.

Police said evidence they have obtained proves that Friggson was speeding prior to crashing into the victim’s car.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the collision, two of which were parked at the time, authorities said.

Friggson faces one count of vehicular homicide/reckless manner.