Drivers face flooding in some areas of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been a rainy Friday in South Florida, and that means flooded streets in some areas of Fort Lauderdale.

About a foot deep of water covered parts of Northeast 20th Avenue. That didn’t dissuade drivers who ventured across slowly.

Drivers should avoid flooded areas at night. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most cars, including sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks.

Floodwater safety tips

Use caution when dealing with floodwaters that may contain snakes and insects; sharp objects and debris; and oil, gasoline, industrial waste, or raw sewage.

Keep children and pets from playing in floodwater.

Clean all items touched by floodwaters, including children’s toys. Use one cup of household bleach in five gallons of water.

Throw away items that cannot be washed such as mattresses, stuffed animals, baby toys, and wood cutting boards, as well as food that may have come into contact with floodwaters.

Wash hands often with soap and clean water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Seek immediate attention if you become injured or ill.

Source: National Weather Service

This is a developing story.