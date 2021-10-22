FBI: Man wearing Cheez-It shirt robs Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI released surveillance images Friday of a man wearing a red Cheez-It shirt and white face mask who they said robbed a Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at the Chase Bank at 175 NW 199th St.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to say how much money was taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.