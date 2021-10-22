Police: Pembroke Pines teen disappears following argument with teacher

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday afternoon after she failed to get on her school bus at Charles W. Flanagan High School and return home, authorities said.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Grace Fernandez, who is also known as Ansel Fernandez, got into an argument with a teacher before walking away from the school in an unknown direction.

Police said a note was later found in Grace’s bedroom that included vague comments about her possibly harming herself.

Grace has not been diagnosed with any medical illnesses or conditions, authorities said.

The teen was last seen wearing a black sweater, green pants and combat boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.