Shots fired after homeowner confronts car burglars in Doral; 4 suspects at large

Four subjects remain at large after being confronted by homeowners as, police say, they attempted to burglarize vehicles in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are searching for four young men who were captured on surveillance video around 4 a.m. trying to open car doors in the gated community of Doral Gardens.

One video obtained by Local 10 News shows one of the culprits pulling on the door handle to one vehicle, but the group walks away when they discover that it’s locked.

When it doesn’t open, they move on towards other homes across the street.

Then, a third suspect runs into frame before he stops and looks around.

A security camera from another home also captured footage as a woman walked out of her home.

Two homeowners, including the woman, are then heard shouting at the group in another video.

“The cops are coming!” one man says as a woman also stands outside her home.

“They’re coming!” she warns the group before one of the culprits fired a gun.

Doral police said no one was injured in the shooting and all four subjects remain at large.

Residents in the area told Local 10 News that the community gate was recently replaced, and they are concerned that it’s smaller than the last one in height.

Anyone with information about the identities of the car burglars is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.