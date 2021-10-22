Teen accused of stealing dog, cars from Miami home appears in court

MIAMI – A 15-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court Friday morning after he was caught on camera breaking into a home in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

The break-in happened early Thursday, and the homeowner says her family was asleep when the teen was inside their house.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect comes out of the house and takes the family’s French bulldog. The victims say the thief also took their car keys.

According to Berta Martinez, the dog is valued at $3,000.

Miami police said the teen, who is one of the Martinez’s neighbors, drove off in one the cars before coming back and taking the second car, as well.

Rocky, the 6-month-old French bulldog, was returned to his family Thursday afternoon, and the victims also got their cars back, as well.

Ad

Police said the teen was arrested after being spotted by officers while driving the second car.

Police said he threatened an officer during his arrest and turned over a table during questioning at the police station.

The teen is facing felony charges, including grand theft and burglary.

He has been ordered to remain in a juvenile detention center for at least 21 days until his next hearing.