After a massive search in Miami River, divers pull a person out of dark water

Rescue divers pulled out a person from the Miami River on Friday night.

MIAMI – Fire Rescue personnel from both the Miami and Miami-Dade departments were involved in a massive search for a person in the Miami River on Friday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded. There were fire trucks and police cars lined up in the area of Northwest South River Drive near 34th and 27th avenues.

According to Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, a team of divers found the person. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the person to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A group of people standing outside of the Ryder Trauma Center waited for updates on a person’s condition. Some were crying and yelling.

