Local News

After a massive search in Miami River, divers pull a person out of dark water

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
Rescue divers pulled out a person from the Miami River on Friday night.
MIAMI – Fire Rescue personnel from both the Miami and Miami-Dade departments were involved in a massive search for a person in the Miami River on Friday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded. There were fire trucks and police cars lined up in the area of Northwest South River Drive near 34th and 27th avenues.

According to Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, a team of divers found the person. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the person to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A group of people standing outside of the Ryder Trauma Center waited for updates on a person’s condition. Some were crying and yelling.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

