One person was found dead inside a home at the Estates of Mendocino in Homestead on Saturday, according to the Homestead Police Department.

One person was found dead inside a home at the Estates of Mendocino in Homestead on Saturday, according to the Homestead Police Department.

One person was found dead inside a home at the Estates of Mendocino in Homestead on Saturday, according to the Homestead Police Department.

Police were called to a home along Northeast 35th Avenue, where they took photos and talked with family members gathered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.