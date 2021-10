A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Broward County.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Broward County.

According to authorities, it happened Sunday at approximately 3:15 a.m. on the tracks along the 600 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are in the process of investigating the circumstances that led up to the fatal strike.