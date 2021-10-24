Police: Driver of pickup truck strikes pedestrian in Miami-Dade, takes off

Police investigating a hit and run after a pedestrian was struck in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian and took off.

According to Miami-Dade police, the driver of a black pickup truck was heading northbound on Northwest 14th Court in the area of the 7900 block at approximately 12:00 p.m.

That’s when police said the driver of the pickup struck 50-year-old pedestrian and kept going.

The victim was rushed too Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the driver or the vehicle they were traveling in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.