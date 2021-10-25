Additional police present at Miami-Dade high school following social media threat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A threat made on social media against Miami Central Senior High School is not believed to be credible, however Miami-Dade Schools Police is investigating the threat and additional police officers will be on campus Monday, a spokeswoman from the school district confirmed.

Police did not immediately confirm further details about the threat, however some parents whose children attend the school at 1871 NW 95th St. told Local 10 News that the threat warned about a school shooting on Monday.

The incident comes as some parents also contacted the Pembroke Pines Police Department over the weekend about reports of a possible school threat.

ATTENTION PARENTS, regarding reports of a threat received to one of our local schools: this threat did not mention or involve any Pembroke Pines school. Our students, faculty, and campuses remain safe and secure. Please see the attached image for additional information. pic.twitter.com/9YVoaPc22k — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 25, 2021

In that case, police said no threat was made directly at any school in Pembroke Pines, but that the threat appeared to be “part of a viral online post that uses a generic school name and student name to create panic among the students and staff.”

Police said law enforcement agencies from around the country have been affected by the viral post.

“Anyone who makes a threat of this nature faces serious criminal charges, and will be taken into custody,” the police department warned on social media.