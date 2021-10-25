Centner Academy co-owner discusses changing course on policy asking students who receive COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days

The co-founder of Centner Academy is backing away from a policy asking students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days.

The co-founder of Centner Academy is backing away from a policy asking students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days.

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade charter school that has garnered worldwide attention for its controversial COVID-19 policies is changing course on its most recent issue.

School co-founder Leila Centner told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that she’s backing away from having students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine quarantine for 30 days.

She said that’s mostly due to the Department of Education getting involved and threatening to cut funding to the school.

Centner said she is against children getting the vaccine because she believes there is so much, we don’t know about it when it comes to kids.

“These kids are not dying from Covid and there are kids dying from shots, you can look it up from the CDC’s database,” Centner said. “We have a small percentage of kids that rely on state money, and I didn’t want to punish them for something that none of our parents really want to buy into anyways, so I’ve since gotten rid of that.”

Ad

Centner Academy co-owner backing down from controversial COVID-19 vaccine request

Centner said she bases her policies on science, and that she has spoken to pediatricians who are against the vaccine.

“There’s just so much we don’t know because this shot is very new and it’s still under EU order, and for children there’s so much to learn, so I like to err on the side of caution,” she said.

Centner said that her school is a holistic school, and she went on to say that parents pretty much have the same thought process that she does, and that no parent she’s spoken to wants to vaccinate their child.

If they want to, she encourages those parents to do it during the summer.