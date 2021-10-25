Family visiting Miami Beach chased by man with machete

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A family visiting South Florida suffered a terrifying ordeal over the weekend.

They told police they were chased by a man with a machete.

Gabriel Alvarez was with his girlfriend, her 16-year-old daughter and extended family on Miami Beach Saturday night.

They had a disturbing and unbelievable encounter with a man identified as 38-year-old Milot Richard, and his machete.

“My wife started yelling, she went into a panic attack for thirty minutes,” said Alvarez, who was visiting South Florida with his family from Minnesota.

He said they started running for their lives when Richards came at them with his machete.

Richard appeared in court Monday, charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This latest incident in Miami Beach was not far from Ocean Drive and 14th Street, where in August another tourist, Dustin Wakefield, was shot to death while having dinner with his family by a man who claimed to by high on mushrooms.

Ad

Alvarez said he feels lucky to be alive.

“My girlfriend said I almost died over there,” he said.