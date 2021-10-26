Agencies teaming up to catch mail thief driving U-Haul truck

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – New videos are helping detectives track down a serial mail thief, seen traveling in a white U-Haul pickup truck.

Local 10 News first broke the story after the man was caught on several surveillance cameras across West Pembroke Pines, all around the Chapel Trail community.

The U.S. Postal Service is one of at least three different agencies working these cases, including Pembroke Pines police and authorities in Southwest Ranches.

“Whether people reported it directly to us or whether they reported it to local police, we are starting to see those reports coming in,” said U.S. Postal inspector Bryan Masmela.

The young man was seen on camera on October 16th in the early morning hours. Videos show him driving the white U-Haul pickup rental and stopping at mailboxes along the way. Pembroke Pines police would find some of the mail tossed in a swale near 195th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street.

Ad

Stealing mail is a federal crime and this young man can do quite a bit of damage. Masmela explained what he’s seen investigating these types of cases.

“Typically we see with these individuals that are stealing mail out of peoples mailboxes. They’re looking for checks, they’re looking for credit cards. Any item of value that they can then go and sell, or they can use for themselves,” he said. “There is an underground network of individuals that actually deal with this type of information.”

Click here for tips on how to protect yourself from mail theft: https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft

Local 10 News reported on thieves using U-Haul trucks for various crimes in the past. Does it make them less suspicious? Was it stolen, and why is it used?

Investigators are working to answer those questions in this case.

Ad

Anyone with additional video or information is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

You can report tips to the U.S. Postal inspection service hotline: 877-876-5322 or contact Pembroke Pines police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Also, the USPS has an informed delivery option that shows what mail and packages will be delivered that day and on future days. It is simple to use and sign up for, and users can be assured that no one stole any items scheduled for delivery. If items are stolen, USPS can be informed of the mail theft. The website is: https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action.