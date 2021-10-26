Ultra Music Festival is officially on for 2022 at Bayfront Park

MIAMI – Ultra Music Festival, possibly one of Miami’s most well known and notorious music festivals in recent history, is officially on for 2022 — and the lineup for Phase 1 has already been announced.

Ultra Music Festival will be returning to Bayfront Park from March 25 - 27, 2022, following an agreement with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

According to the festival, “The community partnership solidified earlier this year between the festival and the city’s local denizens will foster a shared vision of sustainable coexistence in the heart of downtown, allowing Ultra to continue showcasing Miami and its local culture as the dance music capital of the world.”

Thanks to this agreement, the festival is on — and fans who are eagerly anticipating the festival are in for a treat, as the lineup for Phase 1 has already been announced. Ultra Phase 1 headliners include acts David Guetta, DJ Snake, Alesso, Nina Kraviz, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Amelie Lens, Pendulum, Illenium, Madeon, Oliver Heldens, Timmy Trumpet, Knife Party, and more.

Additionally, according to the festival, concert-goers can expect “a highly-anticipated performance of one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history as Sunday’s closing act.”

Furthermore, for the 10th year in a row, A State of Trance (ASOT) will host its own Ultra Music Festival stage.

So, what will be new for 2022? Ultra Music Festival will be hosting its first-ever “hardstyle stage,” curated by “Belgian hardstyle, jumpstyle, and happy hard” record label Dirty Workz.

And there are a few other festival firsts: Ultra mainstay Gareth Emery will be debuting his new album and analog live show, Carl Cox will debut his first-ever Hybrid Live performance, and Boris Brejcha will host his “FCKNG SERIOUS” stage for the first time in America.

For more information on Ultra Music Festival, click here.