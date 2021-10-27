2 wanted after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Aventura Mall

Aventura are asking the public's help to identify two men seen on surveillance camera suspected in the armed robbery of a couple in an Aventura Mall parking lot on Sunday.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police released photos Wednesday of a gunman, getaway driver and getaway car they say were involved in an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Aventura Mall on Sunday evening.

Investigators say a husband and wife were followed around the mall and then accosted at gunpoint in the parking lot, where a suspect allegedly said, “Give me all your jewelry or I’ll kill you.”

A $9,000 bracelet was stolen from the husband, police say.

“It appears that the victims were followed from another location to the Aventura Mall,” said Det. Carlos Rivas of the Aventura Police Department. “Shortly after shopping at the Aventura Mall and having dinner at one of the restaurants, the victims proceeded to their vehicle, at which point they were robbed at gunpoint.”

Police shared images with Local 10 News that were pulled from surveillance video.

“We do have clear images, which is why we are asking the public to assist us with this case in trying to identify who the subjects were, so we can bring justice to the victims,” Rivas said. “And [to] ensure that the safety of the public at the Aventura Mall — our patrons, our residents — is our No. 1 priority.”

If you have information, you are urged to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

See the photos below:

Police say this man seen on surveillance video was involved in an armed robbery outside Aventura Mall on Sunday. (Aventura Police Department)

