21 migrants taken into custody near Haulover Park

Authorities say at least 21 people (including men, women and children) were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 20 migrants from Haiti — including men, women and children — are in the custody of Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday.

Cell phone video from Wednesday morning shows a group being dropped off on the beach near Miami-Dade’s Haulover Park before the boat turned around to speed off again.

According to Sunny Isles police — who responded along with officers from Miami-Dade police and customs agents — they found 21 people who were taken into custody.

Sky 10 flew overhead, showing some of them sitting on a bench as law enforcement stood around them.

According to law enforcement, all of the migrants were healthy, although a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

It’s unclear if anyone got away, or if everyone on that boat is now in custody.