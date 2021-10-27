21 migrants taken into custody near Haulover Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 20 migrants from Haiti — including men, women and children — are in the custody of Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday.
Cell phone video from Wednesday morning shows a group being dropped off on the beach near Miami-Dade’s Haulover Park before the boat turned around to speed off again.
According to Sunny Isles police — who responded along with officers from Miami-Dade police and customs agents — they found 21 people who were taken into custody.
Sky 10 flew overhead, showing some of them sitting on a bench as law enforcement stood around them.
According to law enforcement, all of the migrants were healthy, although a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
It’s unclear if anyone got away, or if everyone on that boat is now in custody.
