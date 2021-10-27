Slain teenage boy’s mother asks public for help with finding person of interest in video

It has been more than a year since Lliliam Alonso’s 16-year-old son Carlos died. A shooter killed him — just a day before Mother’s Day — in southwest Miami-Dade

DORAL, Fla. – It has been more than a year since Lliliam Alonso’s 16-year-old son Carlos died. A shooter killed him — just a day before Mother’s Day — in southwest Miami-Dade.

During a news conference on Wednesday at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters in Doral, Alonso described her slain son as “very affectionate.”

Detective Jessica Alvarez released a surveillance video on Wednesday showing a person of interest in the May 9, 2020 case.

“So what’s shown on the video is a Black male who is seen trying to run away ... he walks away very calmly so we would like to talk to him; see what it is that he saw, or if he was involved,” Alvarez said.

Carlos Alonso died on May 9, 2020 in Miami-Dade County after a shooting in West Perrine. (Handout)

Alonso said Carlos told her he was going fishing when he left. Officers found him wounded shortly before 4 p.m., near his home in the West Perrine neighborhood.

“It wasn’t just one shot; it was five,” Karla Iraheta, his sister, said during her public plea for help last year.

Officers found him at a backyard along Southwest 179th Street, between Southwest 105th and 107th avenues. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson South Medical Center where he died.

Detectives hope the video can provide clues that could finally help the slain teenage boy’s grieving family find some sense of closure. They are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.