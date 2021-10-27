Mother and daughter battling breast cancer surprised with $50K on ‘The View’

Diana Serano and Miriam Fajardo received $50,000 to help with their mounting medical bills as they continue treatment.

MIAMI – A touching surprise took place Wednesday on “The View” for a South Florida mother-daughter duo battling breast cancer at the same time.

Diana Serano and Miriam Fajardo from Miami were diagnosed just three months apart.

Today, they received $50,000 to help with their mounting medical bills as they continue treatment.

“It’s very difficult,” Serano said. “We have a very positive mindset. We lift each other. On my bad day, Miriam lifts me. On Miriam’s bad day, I lift her.”

“We know we’re going to have bad days, and that’s OK. That doesn’t mean you’re not strong,” Fajardo said. “We’re each others’ rock.”

Doctors say about 10-20% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have a close relative who has also been diagnosed. And about 5% have inherited a known genetic mutation which is why it is so important to get regular screenings.

