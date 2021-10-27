Pedestrian struck by car while crossing I-595 near airport

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was critically injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Broward County, authorities confirmed.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, the pedestrian, identified only as a Hispanic man, was crossing the interstate west, just east of Interstate 95 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when he was struck by a sedan.

Reyes said the driver stopped to check on the pedestrian, at which time the sedan was struck by a garbage truck.

The pedestrian was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Reyes said all lanes were initially shut down after the incident, but as of 7:30 a.m., all have since reopened with the exception of the left lane.