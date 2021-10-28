Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, months after a fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

Peter Paul Garcia, of Cutler Bay, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death.

According to his arrest report, Garcia was driving a newer-model Mercedes-Benz west on Southwest 72nd Street around 1:40 a.m. May 14 when he struck a bicyclist, identified as Jose Piedra Perez, 34, at Southwest 109th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said Perez was traveling west on 72nd Street in the inside lane of the roadway when he was struck by the car.

According to the arrest report, the impact of the crash caused the bicyclist to strike the hood and windshield of the car before being tossed into the roadway.

Police said Garcia made no attempt to stop and fled the scene without reporting the accident.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, a witness, who was the front seat passenger and owner of the Mercedes told police later that afternoon that she pleaded with Garcia to return to the scene of the crash but he refused.

Ad

Garcia surrendered himself to authorities with his attorney present on Wednesday.